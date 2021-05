A lackluster April jobs report was not the news for which unemployed people had hoped. The report fell far short of expectations and boosted the unemployment rate. But that’s not the case in all sectors. According to CareerBuilder data, more than half of U.S. states showed double-digit job posting growth in April. What, exactly, are these jobs? We reached out to some of the biggest job aggregators to get a sense of where they’re seeing demand. Not surprisingly, many mirror some of the unique demands for products and services during the pandemic and, now, through the economic recovery period.