Liverpool should “get rid” of Naby Keita and accept that the midfielder will never reach his full potential at Anfield, one pundit believes. The Reds made headlines when announcing a deal for the Guinea international in the summer of 2018. He had earned a reputation at RB Leipzig as one of the Bundesliga’s most explosive midfielders and arrived on Merseyside in 2019 to lots of excitement. However, he has largely failed to fit the bill.