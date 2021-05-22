newsbreak-logo
Amazon Fresh Grocery Store Opens Thursday

By Alexandria Living Magazine Staff
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Amazon Fresh grocery store in the Festival at Manchester Lakes Shopping Center in Franconia will open on Thursday, May 27, the company has announced. The grocery store is opening in part of the former Shoppers grocery store, which closed in early 2020. Amazon describes the shopping experience this way:

