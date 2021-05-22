Amazon Fresh Grocery Store Opens Thursday

Welcome home! Wonderful Potomac floor plan in the premier community of Carroll Vista. Located on a private, premium lot backing to woods with an open side view, this home offers approx. 2200 sq ft., plenty of space to relax and enjoy an active over 55 lifestyle. From the moment you enter, the gorgeous wood floors catch your eye. Beautiful glass French doors open to the generously sized study where large windows bring in lots of natural light. An open living room-dining room affords you an area for entertaining a crowd or having a quiet evening dinner. The gourmet kitchen is open & spacious, equipped with a newer refrigerator and microwave, breakfast area & island, cooktop & double ovens. Adjacent to the kitchen is the bright family room with a cozy fireplace, sliders to the deck & an awning to keep you cool on those hot summer days. The main level master bedroom offers a tray ceiling w/ceiling fan, large walk-in closet, and master bath updated with new beautiful granite, double sinks, and wide shower with new rolling glass doors. The 2nd bedroom, updated full bath & laundry complete the main level. The loft area with a full bath and large bedroom affords your overnight guests a private and quiet place to enjoy. Many upgrades have been added to this wonderful home including Anderson insulated windows throughout, a newer A/C, and a newer hot water heater just to mention a few. If you+GGve been waiting for your chance to retire to this 5-star rated adult community and feel as if you+GGre on a never-ending vacation, here+GGs your chance. As a resident, you+GGll have access to lifestyle amenities including an incredible clubhouse, indoor and outdoor pools, fitness center, billiards, tennis courts, and many more activities and clubs to enjoy. Lawn maintenance and snow removal complete the package. Professional pictures to follow.