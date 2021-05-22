Shippenville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.20 per gallon
(SHIPPENVILLE, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Shippenville area offering savings of $1.20 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sheetz at 1281 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sheetz at 1281 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Shippenville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.16 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.69
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.59
$3.79
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.47
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$3.39
$3.49
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:04 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.