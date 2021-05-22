Shippenville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.20 per gallon

(SHIPPENVILLE, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Shippenville area offering savings of $1.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sheetz at 1281 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sheetz at 1281 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Shippenville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.16 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz 1281 E Main St, Clarion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.55

CITGO 10315 Us-322, Shippenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.45

Jiffy 17933 Paint Blvd, Shippenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.59

WG Satterlee & Sons 6123 Canoe Ripple Rd, Knox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.47

University Korner 533 E State St, Knox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:04 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.