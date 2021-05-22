newsbreak-logo
Shippenville, PA

Shippenville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.20 per gallon

Posted by 
Shippenville Dispatch
Shippenville Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02IBPa_0a89DHEs00

(SHIPPENVILLE, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Shippenville area offering savings of $1.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sheetz at 1281 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sheetz at 1281 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Shippenville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.16 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz

1281 E Main St, Clarion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.55

CITGO

10315 Us-322, Shippenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.69
$3.45

Jiffy

17933 Paint Blvd, Shippenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.59
$3.79
$3.59

WG Satterlee & Sons

6123 Canoe Ripple Rd, Knox
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.47

University Korner

533 E State St, Knox
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.39
$3.49
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:04 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Shippenville, PA
ABOUT

With Shippenville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
