Yared Nuguse set the NCAA Record in the 1500m last night. The former DuPont Manual (KY) prospect already has a 1500m NCAA title to his name amid a variety of other awards. Now, he has an NCAA record, and much more. Not only was his 3:34.68 an NCAA record, but it also gave him the Olympic A Standard, it set the record for the facility, the ACC Championships, and the ACC Conference itself. It also was the fastest time an American has run this season in the event.