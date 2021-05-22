newsbreak-logo
Phillipsburg, KS

Where's the cheapest gas in Phillipsburg?

Phillipsburg News Beat
Phillipsburg News Beat
 2 days ago
(PHILLIPSBURG, KS) According to Phillipsburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

Alta at 695 State Street was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Country Store at 709 E State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:30 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.73.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Alta

695 State Street, Phillipsburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.89
$3.16
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Phillipsburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

