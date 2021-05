It’s not a big surprise that rookie Nils Höglander has wowed fans this season, even if they have not been able to witness his play in person. The Swedish rookie came with a reputation for hard-nosed hockey and an elite set of hands that he uses to pot all manner of goals. He didn’t disappoint in his first season in North America and the fans took notice, clearly, as they voted him the Canucks’ most exciting player for the 2020-21 NHL season.