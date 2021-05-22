newsbreak-logo
New Town, ND

Save $0.45 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in New Town

Posted by 
New Town News Flash
New Town News Flash
 2 days ago
(NEW TOWN, ND) According to New Town gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Van Hook Travel Center at 8258 39Th St Nw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 712 1St St N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater New Town area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Van Hook Travel Center

8258 39Th St Nw, New Town
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$3.09
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

New Town, ND
ABOUT

With New Town News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

