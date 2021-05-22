Save $0.45 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in New Town

(NEW TOWN, ND) According to New Town gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Van Hook Travel Center at 8258 39Th St Nw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 712 1St St N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater New Town area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Van Hook Travel Center 8258 39Th St Nw, New Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.09 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.