Marlinton, WV

Marlinton gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Marlinton News Beat
 2 days ago
(MARLINTON, WV) According to Marlinton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Woodford Express at 802 4Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 716 Seneca Tr (Us-219), where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Marlinton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon

716 Seneca Tr (Us-219), Marlinton
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:08 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Marlinton, WV
ABOUT

With Marlinton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

