Marlinton gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MARLINTON, WV) According to Marlinton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Woodford Express at 802 4Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 716 Seneca Tr (Us-219), where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Marlinton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 716 Seneca Tr (Us-219), Marlinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:08 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.