Blue Mountain, MS

Save $0.28 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Blue Mountain

Posted by 
Blue Mountain Dispatch
Blue Mountain Dispatch
 2 days ago
(BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Blue Mountain area offering savings of $0.28 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Ripley Fast Stop at 801 City Ave S . Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Shell at 112 N Guyton Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:19 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.68 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:19 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Blue Mountain Dispatch

Blue Mountain Dispatch

ABOUT

With Blue Mountain Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

