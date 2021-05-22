newsbreak-logo
Lovell, WY

Lovell gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.57 per gallon

Lovell Voice
 2 days ago
(LOVELL, WY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lovell area offering savings of $0.57 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Big Horn Co-Op at 328 E Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Big Horn Co-Op at 328 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.94.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Big Horn Co-Op

328 E Main St, Byron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.39
$2.82

Maverik

217 W. Main St., Lovell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.08
$3.28
$3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Lovell Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

