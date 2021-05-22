newsbreak-logo
Santa Rosa, NM

Santa Rosa gas at $2.94 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Santa Rosa Times
Santa Rosa Times
 2 days ago
(SANTA ROSA, NM) According to Santa Rosa gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.88 per gallon on gas.

Pilot at 2464 Historic Route 66 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at TA Travel Center at 2634 Historic Route 66, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.82.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Rosa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Pilot

2464 Historic Route 66, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$--
$3.35
$3.35
card
card$2.94
$3.39
$3.72
$3.41

Love's Travel Stop

1028 Nm-156, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.34
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.39

Shell

1315 Will Rogers Dr, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.42
$3.72
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Santa Rosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

