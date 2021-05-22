Santa Rosa gas at $2.94 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(SANTA ROSA, NM) According to Santa Rosa gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.88 per gallon on gas.
Pilot at 2464 Historic Route 66 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at TA Travel Center at 2634 Historic Route 66, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.82.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Rosa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$--
$3.35
$3.35
|card
card$2.94
$3.39
$3.72
$3.41
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.34
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.42
$3.72
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.