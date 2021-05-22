Santa Rosa gas at $2.94 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SANTA ROSA, NM) According to Santa Rosa gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.88 per gallon on gas.

Pilot at 2464 Historic Route 66 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at TA Travel Center at 2634 Historic Route 66, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.82.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Rosa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Pilot 2464 Historic Route 66, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.35 $ 3.35 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.39 $ 3.72 $ 3.41

Love's Travel Stop 1028 Nm-156, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.34 card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Shell 1315 Will Rogers Dr, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.