Here’s the cheapest gas in Lutcher Saturday
(LUTCHER, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Lutcher, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 935 La-641. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Valero at 129 S Airline Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lutcher area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.71 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$3.19
$3.29
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.82
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.