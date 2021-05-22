newsbreak-logo
Lutcher, LA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Lutcher Saturday

Lutcher Digest
 2 days ago
(LUTCHER, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Lutcher, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 935 La-641. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Valero at 129 S Airline Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lutcher area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.71 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero

129 S Airline Ave, Gramercy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$3.19
$3.29
$2.74

Valero

106 W Main St, Gramercy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.74

Stump's

220 Airline Hwy, Gramercy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

MoniCarlo Fuel Stop

5353 W Airline Hwy, Garyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.82

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lutcher, LA
With Lutcher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

