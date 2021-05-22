Here’s the cheapest gas in Lutcher Saturday

(LUTCHER, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Lutcher, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 935 La-641. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Valero at 129 S Airline Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lutcher area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.71 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 129 S Airline Ave, Gramercy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 2.74

Valero 106 W Main St, Gramercy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.74

Stump's 220 Airline Hwy, Gramercy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

MoniCarlo Fuel Stop 5353 W Airline Hwy, Garyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.82

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.