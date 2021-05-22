Save $0.30 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Lyman

(LYMAN, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Lyman area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

Maverik at 222 S Main was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Maverik at 222 S Main, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.55.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.33.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 222 S Main, Lyman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.53

Maverik 655 No. Hwy 414, Mountain View

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.53

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.