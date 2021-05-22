Lordsburg gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.84 per gallon
(LORDSBURG, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Lordsburg, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 1050 E Motel Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 1316 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.75.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.38
$3.47
$3.49
|card
card$2.91
$3.36
$3.46
$3.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.