Lordsburg, NM

Lordsburg gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.84 per gallon

Lordsburg Dispatch
 2 days ago
(LORDSBURG, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Lordsburg, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 1050 E Motel Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 1316 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.75.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Pilot

1050 E Motel Dr, Lordsburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.38
$3.47
$3.49
card
card$2.91
$3.36
$3.46
$3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lordsburg, NM
ABOUT

With Lordsburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

