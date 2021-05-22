Lordsburg gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.84 per gallon

(LORDSBURG, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Lordsburg, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 1050 E Motel Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 1316 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.75.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Pilot 1050 E Motel Dr, Lordsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.38 $ 3.47 $ 3.49 card card $ 2.91 $ 3.36 $ 3.46 $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.