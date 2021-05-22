Save $0.75 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Ozona
(OZONA, TX) According to Ozona gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 201 Del Rio St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 201 Del Rio St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.54.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:35 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.24
$3.54
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.54
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.24
$3.54
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:35 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.