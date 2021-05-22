newsbreak-logo
Ozona, TX

Save $0.75 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Ozona

Posted by 
Ozona News Alert
Ozona News Alert
 2 days ago
(OZONA, TX) According to Ozona gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 201 Del Rio St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 201 Del Rio St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.54.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:35 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco

201 Del Rio St , Ozona
card$2.79
$3.24
$3.54
Sunoco

1206 Ave E, Ozona
card$2.79
$3.54
$3.19

Sunoco

1101 Sheffield Rd, Ozona
card$2.79
$3.24
$3.54
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:35 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ozona News Alert

Ozona News Alert

Ozona, TX
ABOUT

With Ozona News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

