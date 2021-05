It’s Team Diego. Team Lumberjack. Merritt Paulson. Gio Savarese. Timbers Army. Here we go:. In 2020, the Portland Timbers won the MLS is Back tournament and then finished the season 3rd in the Western Conference with a record of 11-6-6... before being knocked out of the playoffs by our very own FC Dallas. The pre-season predictions estimate that they will show similarly this season – unless Father Time catches up with them. And I’m not going to lie... when I think about Portland, I start wondering how old they are. Personalities around MLS harp on their ages. Diego Chara is 35. Diego Valeri is 34. Sebastian Blanco is 33. Yimmi Chara is 30. But...then there are a bunch of younger guys who can ball.