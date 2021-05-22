Bottineau gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BOTTINEAU, ND) Depending on where you fill up in Bottineau, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 207 W 11Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 207 W 11Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bottineau area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.