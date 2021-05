Is tonight the end? Well, I certainly hope it isn’t but the Oilers are right up against it. It is officially do-or-die time for the Oily boys and while hope will never die, I must admit, it’s hard to feel optimistic right now. These three losses have been about as crushing as any that I can remember. They’ve all been close, the Oilers have had a chance in every single one, and that makes it sting even more. Coming back from a 3-0 deficit rarely happens and really, you can’t look at this situation as having to win four straight games. It’s cliche, but you truly have to take it one game at a time. That starts tonight for the Oilers.