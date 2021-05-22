Where's the cheapest gas in Onawa?

(ONAWA, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Onawa area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sinclair at 1004 Iowa Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 2650 Iowa Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.03.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Onawa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 70610Th St, Onawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Cenex 22811 Filbert Ave, Onawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.