Onawa, IA

Where's the cheapest gas in Onawa?

Posted by 
Onawa News Flash
Onawa News Flash
 2 days ago
(ONAWA, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Onawa area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sinclair at 1004 Iowa Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 2650 Iowa Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.03.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Onawa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's

70610Th St, Onawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Cenex

22811 Filbert Ave, Onawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Onawa News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

