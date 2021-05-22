Where's the cheapest gas in Granby?

(GRANBY, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Granby area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, City Market at 1001 Thompson Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.06 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to City Market at 1001 Thompson Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.54.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Granby area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

City Market 1001 Thompson Rd, Granby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.