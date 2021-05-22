newsbreak-logo
Tornillo, TX

Where's the cheapest gas in Tornillo?

Tornillo Voice
Tornillo Voice
 2 days ago
(TORNILLO, TX) According to Tornillo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.65 per gallon on gas.

Speedway at 1790 Fabens Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Speedway at 1790 Fabens Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.48.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:53 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.88.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedway

1790 Fabens Rd, Fabens
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:53 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Tornillo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

