Canadian, TX

Canadian gas at $2.65 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Canadian News Beat
Canadian News Beat
 2 days ago
(CANADIAN, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Canadian area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 219 N Second St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 219 N Second St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.65.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.65 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Canadian News Beat

Canadian News Beat

Canadian, TX
ABOUT

With Canadian News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

