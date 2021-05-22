newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver, UT

This is the cheapest gas in Beaver right now

Posted by 
Beaver Journal
Beaver Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZUsfI_0a89BX2q00

(BEAVER, UT) Gas prices vary across in the Beaver area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sinclair at 215 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1392 N 300 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Beaver area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.51 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair

1035 N Main St, Beaver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.54
$3.69
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Beaver Journal

Beaver Journal

Beaver, UT
1
Followers
25
Post
142
Views
ABOUT

With Beaver Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Beaver, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Gallon#Selling#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Beaver, UTPosted by
Beaver Journal

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Beaver

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Beaver: 1. Truck Drivers - CDL A - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!; 2. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service); 3. Hiring Dedicated/Regional (CDL-A)Truck Drivers! JOB OFFERS Today: Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Apply Now...; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Choose Your Hometime - Earn Up to $2.75/Mile; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $75,000-$100,000/Year;