This is the cheapest gas in Beaver right now
(BEAVER, UT) Gas prices vary across in the Beaver area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sinclair at 215 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1392 N 300 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Beaver area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.51 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.54
$3.69
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.