Hawthorne, NV

Where's the cheapest gas in Hawthorne?

Posted by 
Hawthorne Times
Hawthorne Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0a89BWA700

(HAWTHORNE, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Hawthorne, you could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sinclair at 1101 5Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 975 E St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.25.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.77.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair

1101 5Th St, Hawthorne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.68
$3.89
$4.12
$3.59
card
card$3.74
$3.95
$4.18
$3.65

Chevron

1075 Us-95, Hawthorne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$4.08
$4.18
$3.64

Chevron

975 E St, Hawthorne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$4.15
$4.25
$3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

