Seymour, TX

This is the cheapest gas in Seymour right now

Posted by 
Seymour Updates
Seymour Updates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0a89BUOf00

(SEYMOUR, TX) According to Seymour gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 611 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Alon at 310 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.14.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Seymour area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell

611 N Main St, Seymour
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.09
$--

Shamrock

200 E Ingram St, Seymour
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:34 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Seymour Updates

Seymour Updates

Seymour, TX
ABOUT

With Seymour Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

