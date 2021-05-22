This is the cheapest gas in Seymour right now
(SEYMOUR, TX) According to Seymour gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 611 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Alon at 310 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.14.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Seymour area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:34 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.