This is the cheapest gas in Seymour right now

(SEYMOUR, TX) According to Seymour gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 611 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Alon at 310 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.14.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Seymour area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 611 N Main St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Shamrock 200 E Ingram St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:34 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.