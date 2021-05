A judge on Monday ordered Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to appear in person in court for the first time on May 24, her lawyer said, after weeks of delays in her case. The Nobel laureate has not been publicly seen since she was detained in a February 1 coup, when the military ousted her from power and re-installed its rule. She was subsequently hit with a series of charges, and her legal team has faced an uphill battle to get a private audience with their client. Multiple court hearings in the capital Naypyidaw have seen Suu Kyi -- who attended via video conferencing from under house arrest -- express frustration at the pace of the proceedings.