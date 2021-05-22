Onamia gas at $2.39 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ONAMIA, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Onamia, you could be saving up to $1.05 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 205 Lindquist St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.39 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 205 Lindquist St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.44.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Onamia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 205 Lindquist St, Onamia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 3.09

ARCO 34952 Us-169, Onamia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.