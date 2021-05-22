newsbreak-logo
Onalaska, WA

Onalaska gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Onalaska Post
(ONALASKA, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Onalaska area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Ethel Market and Sport at 1421 Us-12 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 610 Us-12, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.64.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Onalaska, WA
With Onalaska Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Onalaska, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
