Candor, NC

Candor gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Candor Post
Candor Post
 2 days ago
(CANDOR, NC) According to Candor gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.89 per gallon on gas.

Pilot at 801 Nc-211 E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pilot at 801 Nc-211 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.74.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:09 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:09 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Candor Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

