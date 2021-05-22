newsbreak-logo
Dannemora, NY

Save up to $0.30 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Dannemora

Dannemora Daily
Dannemora Daily
 2 days ago
(DANNEMORA, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dannemora area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

Tedford's Gas at 3439 Ny-3 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Gulf at 3346 Ny-3, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dannemora area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Tedford's Gas

3439 Ny-3, Saranac
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:03 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

