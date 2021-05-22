Save up to $0.30 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Dannemora

(DANNEMORA, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dannemora area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

Tedford's Gas at 3439 Ny-3 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Gulf at 3346 Ny-3, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dannemora area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Tedford's Gas 3439 Ny-3, Saranac

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.15 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:03 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.