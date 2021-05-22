newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, KS

Save up to $0.17 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Hillsboro

Posted by 
Hillsboro Daily
Hillsboro Daily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0a89BLhM00

(HILLSBORO, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Hillsboro area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 314 N Ash St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 314 N Ash St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.96.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hillsboro area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's

314 N Ash St, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.96

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hillsboro Daily

Hillsboro Daily

Hillsboro, KS
4
Followers
31
Post
157
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsboro Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
City
Hillsboro, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Sales#Gallon#Selling#Ks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Hillsboro, KSPosted by
Hillsboro Daily

Job alert: These jobs are open in Hillsboro

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Hillsboro: 1. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 2. Physical Therapist (PT) Travel Allied - $45.06/Hour $1802/Weekly; 3. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 4. Hydrovac Operator CDL; 5. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive; 6. Line Tech - Pharmaceutical; 7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 8. Class A Company Truck Drivers - Competitive Pay & Great Benefits; 9. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/23/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 10. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,738 per week;
Hillsboro, KSPosted by
Hillsboro Daily

Hillsboro Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hillsboro: Sunday, May 23: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 25: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, May 26: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Hillsboro, KSPosted by
Hillsboro Daily

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Hillsboro

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Hillsboro: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2100.6 / Week; 3. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Associate Account Executive; 4. On-Demand Van Driver; 5. Customer Service Associate; 6. Financial Services / Part of Full Time - Remote w; 7. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $130,000/Year - Recent Graduates Welcome; 9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 10. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/17/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver;
Hillsboro, KSPosted by
Hillsboro Daily

Hillsboro forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hillsboro: Saturday, May 15: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night;
Hillsboro, KSPosted by
Hillsboro Daily

Job alert: These Hillsboro jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Hillsboro: 1. Solar Sales Specialist 125k-325k earning potential!; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 3. Registered Respiratory Therapist; 4. Cath Lab (Cath) Travel Nurse RN - $61.52/Hour $2461/Weekly; 5. Insurance Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 6. Plant Manager; 7. Walk-In Care Technician - McPherson; 8. Inventory Specialist; 9. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2100.6 / Week; 10. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated;
Hillsboro, KSPosted by
Hillsboro Daily

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Hillsboro

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Hillsboro: 1. Plant Manager; 2. Travel X-Ray Tech - $1,401 per week; 3. Assistant Restaurant Manager - 2106 E. KANSAS- Braum's; 4. Administrative Assistant; 5. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/7/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 6. Sales Associate; 7. Sales Representative - Training Provided; 8. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver - Home Weekly + Great Benefits; 9. Registered Nurse Telemetry Unit; 10. Medical Lab Technician (MLT) Travel Allied - $38.73/Hour $1549/Weekly;