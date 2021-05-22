Save up to $0.17 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Hillsboro

(HILLSBORO, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Hillsboro area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 314 N Ash St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 314 N Ash St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.96.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hillsboro area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 314 N Ash St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.