newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Karnes City, TX

Here’s the cheapest gas in Karnes City Saturday

Posted by 
Karnes City Today
Karnes City Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P7Nz2_0a89BI3B00

(KARNES CITY, TX) According to Karnes City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.63 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at H-E-B at 105 N Sunset Strip St. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.22 at Valero at 1905 S Us-181, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:36 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.66 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

H-E-B

105 N Sunset Strip St, Kenedy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.84
$3.13
$2.85

Shell

719 E Calvert Ave, Karnes City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$2.91
$3.16
$2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:36 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Karnes City Today

Karnes City Today

Karnes City, TX
5
Followers
33
Post
506
Views
ABOUT

With Karnes City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Karnes City, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Gas#Sunset Strip#Gas Prices#Valero#H E B#Gas Change#Gallon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Karnes City, TXPosted by
Karnes City Today

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Karnes City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Karnes City: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 2. LVN/LPN; 3. Customer Service Representative - Consultant - Interview This Week; 4. Quality Assurance Technician; 5. Parts Delivery Driver - Start Immediately; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 7. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 8. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 9. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/23/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K;
Karnes City, TXPosted by
Karnes City Today

Karnes City Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Karnes City: Tuesday, May 25: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 26: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Karnes City, TXPosted by
Karnes City Today

Job alert: These Karnes City jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Karnes City: 1. Customer Service Associate; 2. Parts Delivery Driver - Start Immediately; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 4. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 5. CDL Team Driver Job - Avg $100,000 per Year; 6. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/21/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 8. Class A CDL Flatbed Truck Driver Job in Elmendorf, TX; 9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/21/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 10. CDL Flatbed Truck Driver - Choose Your Hometime - Earn Up to $2/Mile;
Karnes City, TXPosted by
Karnes City Today

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Karnes City

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Karnes City: Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 22: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Karnes City, TXPosted by
Karnes City Today

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Karnes City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Karnes City: 1. Public Defender Division Seeking Attorneys; 2. Shipping and Receiving Coordinator - Well Ser; 3. Dental Assistant RDA; 4. Equipment Operator; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + Sign-On; 6. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 7. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today; 8. Customer Service Representative - Consultant - Interview This Week; 9. Benefits Representative - Customer Service - Interview This Week; 10. Seasonal Package Sorter - Earn up to $16.95/hr!;
Karnes City, TXPosted by
Karnes City Today

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Karnes City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Karnes City: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Customer Service Associate - Multiple Openings / Flexible Schedules; 3. Valve Technician; 4. EPI- INSPECTION TECH; 5. Salt Water Disposal Operator; 6. Parts Delivery Driver - Start Immediately; 7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/13/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 8. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver; 9. CDL-A Glass Haul Truck Drivers!; 10. CDL A Delivery Truck Driver in West Texas;
Karnes City, TXPosted by
Karnes City Today

Job alert: These jobs are open in Karnes City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Karnes City: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 2. EPI- INSPECTION TECH; 3. Automotive Detailer WW White; 4. ***EARN UP TO $1,500/WEEK - FIX CARS AS A MOBILE MECHANIC***; 5. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 5/7/21, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 6. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver; 7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/7/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 8. CDL-A Glass Haul Truck Drivers!; 9. CDL A Delivery Truck Driver in West Texas; 10. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver - Home Weekly + Great Benefits;
Karnes City, TXPosted by
Karnes City Today

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Karnes City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Karnes City: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $207,000/Year - $4k Sign-On - 99% No-Touch; 2. Customer Service Representative; 3. Fast Food GM; 4. Valve Technician; 5. Maintenance Technician; 6. Seasonal Package Sorter - Earn up to $16.95/hr!; 7. Administrative Specialist; 8. Ranch hand; 9. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today; 10. ***EARN UP TO $1,500/WEEK - FIX CARS AS A MOBILE MECHANIC***;