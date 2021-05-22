Haskell gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.74 per gallon

(HASKELL, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Haskell area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 400 N Ave E was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Stripes at 106 N 1St St E , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Haskell area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.