Haskell, TX

Haskell gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.74 per gallon

Posted by 
Haskell News Flash
Haskell News Flash
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qi7Fz_0a89BGHj00

(HASKELL, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Haskell area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 400 N Ave E was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Stripes at 106 N 1St St E , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Haskell area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Haskell, TX
ABOUT

With Haskell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Haskell, TX
