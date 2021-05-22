newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilton, ME

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Wilton

Posted by 
Wilton News Alert
Wilton News Alert
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NdR8C_0a89BFP000

(WILTON, ME) Gas prices vary across in the Wilton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Irving at 507 Wilton Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Irving at 507 Wilton Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.7.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 09:59 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.00.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Irving

507 Wilton Rd, Farmington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.35
$3.7
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:59 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wilton News Alert

Wilton News Alert

Wilton, ME
4
Followers
33
Post
409
Views
ABOUT

With Wilton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilton, ME
Local
Maine Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Sales#Irving#Savings#Gallon#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Wilton, MEPosted by
Wilton News Alert

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Wilton

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Wilton: 1. Executive Chef Boutique Luxury.; 2. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2113.2 / Week; 3. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/20/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 4. Federal Emergency Relief Fiscal Coordinator - Public Service Manager II; 5. Driver - Relief Schedule (FT/Days/CDL A/HIRING BONUS); 6. Flexible Sales-REMOTE; 7. Estimator/Purchasing Agent; 8. Cosmetology Instructors; 9. Accounting Technician (20 hours); 10. Forklift Operator;
Maine Statewabi.tv

Gas prices in Maine on the rise

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in the state are on the rise. A GasBuddy survey found that gas prices have gone up more than five cents per gallon in the past week. The average price in the state Monday is $2.97 per gallon. That’s almost 19 cents per gallon...
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Maine woodworking business sees boom

NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) — Business is booming for a couple in New Gloucester. Their woodworking company has been named Maine’s top shop on the popular website Etsy. Ross and Carie Gauvin are the co-owners of Rowe Station Woodworks. They said their business’s big sellers are these floating picture ledges. They’re...
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Solar power is a boon for Maine farmers

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Toby Whitman is the owner of Whitman’s Hidden Meadow Farm in West Paris. Farmers have always used the sun to grow things. At our...