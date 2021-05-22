Gas savings: The cheapest station in Colfax

(COLFAX, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Colfax area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.91 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 205 E Harrison St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Busch Distributors at 126 W Walla Walla Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.2.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.29 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex 205 E Harrison St, Colfax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.55

76 804 N Main St, Colfax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.55

Busch Distributors 126 W Walla Walla Hwy, Colfax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 4.2 $ 3.54

Chevron 113 W Walla Walla Hwy, Colfax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.46 $ 3.51 $ 3.54

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.