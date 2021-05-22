newsbreak-logo
Colfax, WA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Colfax

Colfax Today
Colfax Today
 2 days ago
(COLFAX, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Colfax area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.91 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 205 E Harrison St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Busch Distributors at 126 W Walla Walla Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.2.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.29 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex

205 E Harrison St, Colfax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.55

76

804 N Main St, Colfax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.55

Busch Distributors

126 W Walla Walla Hwy, Colfax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$4.2
$3.54

Chevron

113 W Walla Walla Hwy, Colfax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.46
$3.51
$3.54

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

