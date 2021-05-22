This is the cheapest gas in Butler right now

(BUTLER, AL) According to Butler gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Texaco at 304 N Mulberry Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 902 S Mulberry Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Butler area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:17 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.