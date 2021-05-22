Weaverville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(WEAVERVILLE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Weaverville area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 1480 Main St. Regular there was listed at $4.17 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.17 at Valero at 1480 Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Weaverville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.17 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.