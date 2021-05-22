Save up to $0.30 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Malad City
(MALAD CITY, ID) Depending on where you fill up in Malad City, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.
Maverik at 296 E 50 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Maverik at 296 E 50 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.15 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.25
$3.45
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.