Sonora gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(SONORA, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Sonora, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 610 S Crockett Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 1005 N Crockett Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.54.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:35 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.54
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$3.24
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:35 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.