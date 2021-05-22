newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonora, TX

Sonora gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Sonora News Beat
Sonora News Beat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vqyv4_0a89B8JA00

(SONORA, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Sonora, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 610 S Crockett Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 1005 N Crockett Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.54.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:35 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunoco

610 S Crockett Ave, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09

Alon

510 Us-277 N, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$--

Sunoco

1005 N Crockett Ave, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.54
$3.19

Love's Travel Stop

3880 Sl-467, Sonora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$3.24
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:35 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sonora News Beat

Sonora News Beat

Sonora, TX
4
Followers
21
Post
103
Views
ABOUT

With Sonora News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sonora, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sales#Gasbuddy Sunoco#Gallon#Gas Change#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related