Sonora gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SONORA, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Sonora, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 610 S Crockett Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 1005 N Crockett Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.54.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:35 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunoco 610 S Crockett Ave, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Alon 510 Us-277 N, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ --

Sunoco 1005 N Crockett Ave, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Love's Travel Stop 3880 Sl-467, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.24 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:35 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.