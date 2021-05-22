Here’s the cheapest gas in Burney Saturday

(BURNEY, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Burney area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon.

Pit River Gas & Mini Mart at 20258 Tamarack Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 37300 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:41 AM, Saturday, the average price was $4.12 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pit River Gas & Mini Mart 20258 Tamarack Ave, Burney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.05 $ 3.85

Chevron 37300 Main St, Burney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ 4.44 $ 4.59 $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.