Burney, CA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Burney Saturday

Burney Times
 2 days ago
(BURNEY, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Burney area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon.

Pit River Gas & Mini Mart at 20258 Tamarack Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 37300 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:41 AM, Saturday, the average price was $4.12 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pit River Gas & Mini Mart

20258 Tamarack Ave, Burney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.05
$3.85

Chevron

37300 Main St, Burney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.29
$4.44
$4.59
$3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Burney, CA
