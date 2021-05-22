newsbreak-logo
Wyalusing, PA

Wyalusing gas at $3.12 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Wyalusing News Watch
Wyalusing News Watch
 2 days ago
(WYALUSING, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Wyalusing, you could be saving up to $0.49 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 11346 Us-6 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.12 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 11346 Us-6, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.61.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:05 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.12 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO

11346 Us-6, Laceyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.37
$3.61
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:05 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

