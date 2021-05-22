Linden gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LINDEN, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Linden, you could be saving up to $0.68 per gallon on gas.

Phillips 66 at 714 Us-59 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1403 Us-59 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.47.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Linden area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:34 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.