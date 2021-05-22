newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linden, TX

Linden gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Linden Updates
Linden Updates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SpOei_0a89B3tX00

(LINDEN, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Linden, you could be saving up to $0.68 per gallon on gas.

Phillips 66 at 714 Us-59 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1403 Us-59 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.47.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Linden area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:34 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Linden Updates

Linden Updates

Linden, TX
7
Followers
33
Post
475
Views
ABOUT

With Linden Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linden, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sales#Shell#Gallon#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Linden, TXPosted by
Linden Updates

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Linden

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Linden: 1. CDL-A Owner Operator (Sandbox); 2. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $2,057 per week; 3. Satellite Installer/Technician; 4. Food Service Workers & Cashiers for Closing; 5. Youth Worker; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 9. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM;
Linden, TXPosted by
Linden Updates

Events on the Linden calendar

1. Going Bananas for Dance Camp! - Ages 3-5 years old; 2. Reenactor Pre-Registration Great Locomotive Chase Civil War Train Battle; 3. Hot Air Balloon Mini Glow; 4. Hughes Springs Cruise Nights; 5. 35th Class Reunion;
Linden, TXPosted by
Linden Updates

Linden events coming soon

1. HOLLYGROVE B-DAY BASH "THE OUTSIDE EDITION" !!; 2. Summer Dance Camp - Ages 6-10; 3. Linden Kildare Athletics Golf Scramble; 4. The Great Locomotive Chase & Naval Battle of Port Jefferson 2021; 5. Kids Fish Day;
Linden, TXPosted by
Linden Updates

Linden forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Linden: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Linden, TXPosted by
Linden Updates

Ready for a change? These Linden jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Linden: 1. Living Benefits Life Insurance Agent; 2. Sales Representative \\\ Work from Home \\\ No Cold Calling; 3. Travel Nurse RN - Intermediate Care - $1,944 per week; 4. Entry Level Benefits Representative - Customer Service - Hiring Today; 5. Direct Care Instructor - Residential Services; 6. Competitive Driven Sales Leader; 7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS/TELE - Medical Surgical/Telemetry - $1923.84 / Week; 8. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 9. Life Insurance Agents! Earn $500 a Day; 10. CDL A Dedicated Flex Driver;
Linden, TXPosted by
Linden Updates

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Linden

(LINDEN, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Linden. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Linden, TXPosted by
Linden Updates

Get hired! Job openings in and around Linden

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Linden: 1. Virtual Sales Support Representative; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay + $4,000 Sign-On; 3. Living Benefits Life Insurance Agent; 4. Travel Nurse RN - CVICU - $2,286 per week; 5. General Manager; 6. Product Assembly Technician - $1250 Sign-on Bonus! Apply TODAY!; 7. Breading Specialist; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes - Earn $200-$225/Day - Benefits; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Average Up to $175,000/Year;
JobsPosted by
Linden Updates

These Linden companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Representative \\\ Work from Home \\\ No Cold Calling 2. MANAGEMENT TRAINEE 3. Hiring CDL Truck Drivers - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week 4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 5. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $75,000/Year - Recent Graduates Welcome 6. Sales Associate #EntryLevel #StartASAP 7. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+ 8. Bather / Groomer Trainee