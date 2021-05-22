newsbreak-logo
New Bloomfield Times

New Bloomfield gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
New Bloomfield Times
New Bloomfield Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0a89B20o00

(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the New Bloomfield area offering savings of $0.67 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 558 N 4Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwick Mart at 225 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.72.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater New Bloomfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:04 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

