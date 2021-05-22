New Bloomfield gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the New Bloomfield area offering savings of $0.67 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 558 N 4Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwick Mart at 225 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.72.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater New Bloomfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:04 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.