Afton gas at $3.17 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(AFTON, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Afton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 391 Washington was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.17 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 1220 S Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Afton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.17 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.27
$3.47
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:32 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.