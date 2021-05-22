newsbreak-logo
Afton, WY

Afton gas at $3.17 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Afton Daily
Afton Daily
 2 days ago
(AFTON, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Afton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 391 Washington was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.17 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 1220 S Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Afton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.17 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Maverik

391 Washington, Afton
card$3.17
$3.27
$3.47
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:32 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Afton Daily

Afton Daily

Afton, WY
With Afton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Wyoming Statecounty17.com

Wyoming gas prices up 65% in last year; 4 cent increase in last week

(this story originally appeared on Cowboy State Daily) While Wyoming has not felt the sting of gasoline shortages seen in the last week in the eastern U.S., its gas prices are still rising in advance of the upcoming three-day holiday. Figures provided in the regular report by GasBuddy.com, a company...