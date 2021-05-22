Afton gas at $3.17 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(AFTON, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Afton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 391 Washington was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.17 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 1220 S Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Afton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.17 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Maverik 391 Washington, Afton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:32 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.