Kingman, KS

Save $0.22 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Kingman

Kingman Updates
Kingman Updates
 2 days ago
(KINGMAN, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Kingman area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 442 Ed Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 442 Ed Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kingman area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's

442 Ed Ave, Kingman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

