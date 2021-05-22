Save $0.70 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Lawtey

(LAWTEY, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Lawtey area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 23039 Nw Fl-16 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 23002 Us-301, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.57.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lawtey area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 23039 Nw Fl-16, Starke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.21 $ 3.54 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:14 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.