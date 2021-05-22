Save $0.64 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in West Wendover

(WEST WENDOVER, NV) According to West Wendover gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.

Pilot at 1200 W Wendover Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.35 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 1 N Bonneville Speedway Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.48.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Pilot 1200 W Wendover Blvd, West Wendover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.35 $ 3.67 $ 3.92 $ 3.65

Sinclair 230 E Wendover Blvd, Wendover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.36 $ 3.61 $ 3.86 $ 3.49

Shell 80 E Wendover Blvd, Wendover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.55 $ -- $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.