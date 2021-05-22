newsbreak-logo
Save $0.64 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in West Wendover

West Wendover News Watch
 2 days ago
(WEST WENDOVER, NV) According to West Wendover gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.

Pilot at 1200 W Wendover Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.35 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 1 N Bonneville Speedway Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.48.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Pilot

1200 W Wendover Blvd, West Wendover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.35
$--
$--
$3.59
card
card$3.35
$3.67
$3.92
$3.65

Sinclair

230 E Wendover Blvd, Wendover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.36
$3.61
$3.86
$3.49

Shell

80 E Wendover Blvd, Wendover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.55
$--
$3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With West Wendover News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

