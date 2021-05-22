newsbreak-logo
Stroud, OK

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Stroud

Stroud Digest
 2 days ago
(STROUD, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Stroud area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon.

Phillips 66 at Midway Turner Tpke was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at Midway Turner Tpke, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Stroud area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Phillips 66

Midway Turner Tpke, Stroud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.71
$2.98
$3.19
$2.81
card
card$2.71
$2.98
$3.19
$2.81

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:33 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Stroud, OK
ABOUT

With Stroud Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

