Burns gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BURNS, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Burns area offering savings of $0.64 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, FuelGood at 19 W Monroe St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1202 Oregon Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.03.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Burns area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.57 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 1202 Oregon Ave, Burns

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.63 $ 3.81 $ 4.03 $ 3.39

Chevron 617 N Us-20, Hines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.63 $ 3.81 $ 3.99 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.