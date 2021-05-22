Burns gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(BURNS, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Burns area offering savings of $0.64 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, FuelGood at 19 W Monroe St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1202 Oregon Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.03.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Burns area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.57 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.63
$3.81
$4.03
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.63
$3.81
$3.99
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.